Work faster in Affinity apps with these keyboard cheatsheets

It's been an exciting year for Affinity users. So far 2018 has seen the launch of the first full-spec vector art app for iPad in the shape of Affinity Designer, plus the release of Affinity Publisher in free beta and an Affinity Photo update for iPad.

The expansion of Serif's creative armoury comes as no surprise. Its tools have won over creatives thanks to their excellent functionality and very reasonable prices. For users frustrated with subscription-based alternatives, the imminent launch of Affinity Publisher on iPad could be the final incentive they need to switch to the platform.

And speaking of excellent functionality, Affinity has made its tools even easier to use thanks to a series of keyboard cheat sheets for both Windows and Mac users. These shortcuts are designed to help users create in a quicker and more intuitive way. Get a taste of how these shortcuts can help you by clicking on the Affinity Designer keyboard cheat sheets below.

The fun doesn't end there though. Over on the Affinity website you can find shortcuts for Affinity Photo, plus German versions of each cheat sheet. All of the shortcuts are also available to download as PDFs for ease of use.

Affinity Designer Windows keyboard shortcuts

Click the image to see the Affinity Windows keyboard shortcuts

Affinity Designer macOS keyboard shortcuts

Click the image to see the Affinity macOS keyboard shortcuts

