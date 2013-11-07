The new Coke can that tells you how cold it is

Two new Coca-Cola packaging designs were unveiled at the NACS Show

Coca-Cola has one of the most iconic logo designs and packaging designs of any top brand out there. At this year's NACS Show, the drinks-maker unveiled two new packaging designs - The Chill Activator and the Sixer - which aim to save consumer space and enhance the drinking experience.

The Chill Activator consists of ice cubes printed with special thermochromatic ink - when the can is at an ambient temperature, the thermochromatic ink blends into the package, displaying a white contour cup glass with a red Coca-Cola logo. When the can is chilled to 46 degrees, the ink changes colour to reveal three blue-colored ice cubes.

Meanwhile the Sixer can aims to save storage space in the fridge by the box's ability to be stored vertically or horizontally. It's great to see the company innovative with its packaging design like this. We just hope they don't think about messing with their classic logo...

[via The Dieline]

Like this? Read these!

