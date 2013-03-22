Pepsi reveals radical new bottle design

Coca-Cola has for decades been known for its iconic bottle silhouette. The packaging design of its main rival, Pepsi, has not enjoyed such attention to date - but perhaps all that's about to change.

Pepsi has released this image of its first new bottle design in 17 years, and it's a radical departure. The shape of its bottle has changed dramatically, with an intriguingly twisty, asymmetrical design that's due to appear in shops from April this year.

Label change

Most noticeably, the contoured lower half of the bottle has been designed to be easier to grip than the current design. Less obviously, the wraparound label has also been downsized to expose more of the actual drink to the consumer.

The new bottle is part of a general update for the drink's branding and packaging that will aim to create a more cohesive look for the Pepsi range. The new shape will also be used for both 20-ounce and 16-ounce bottles, including the Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, and Pepsi Next brands. Pepsi confirmed, however, that the logo design will not be changing.

What do you think of the new bottle design? Share your views in the comments below!