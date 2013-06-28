Create your own Monsters University character

Monsters University, the prequel to Monsters Inc, opened with a massive $82 million this weekend in US box offices. And what better way to celebrate Pixar's latest triumph than creating your very own monster on this cool web app?

Much like creating a Mii character on the Nintendo Wii, the app gives you various options to customise your monster with different options for hair, teeth, apparel and so on. There are also random generators to create your monster's name and university ID. Finally, you can share your character with friends through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The level of animation on this site is far superior to most HTML5 multi platform applications, creating an experience built around the user that is both dynamic and visually exciting. It was created by the award-winning creative boutique Watson Design Group, based in LA, which specializes in producing web and mobile websites & apps for films including Frankenweenie, Trance and Lincoln.

Have you come across an inspiring web app? If so, please do let us know in the comments.