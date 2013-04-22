Vibrant poster designs promote Bristol Pride 2013

This year, thousands of people are expected to take part in Bristol's largest and most colourful parade - Pride Day, a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in the city.

To promote the event, designer Dave Ashby created these vibrant poster designs. He explains, "I used to live with Daryn Carter, the guy who's organised the event for the past three years or so. He had a pop-up stall in Bristol for a week in March where I ran into him and asked what was happening with Pride this year. He explained he had issues with putting together something unique and interesting to market the event. He showed me a poster from London Pride as he really liked the highly designed artwork, which used rainbow colours as you'd expect but not in a conventional way.

Bristol Pride organiser Daryn Carter and artist Dave Ashby were inspired by this London Pride poster when developing designs for Bristol's festival

"Really, Daryn was looking for an iconic design but was running low on ideas. I suggested using 3D models for the places people know in Bristol and painting a rainbow over it. As a fellow Bristolian, I know they city has a creative vibe and many well known buildings and places that would work for this.

"The plan was, originally, to show just the Brunel Suspension Bridge on white. So I went home and quickly grabbed any free bridge models I could find for Cinema4D and rendered it in white with the rainbow going across. The end result looked really close to the final poster designs, but we tried it on black to match the previous years pride designs and everyone loved the initial design.

"At the same time I created a contemporary typography logo for 'Bristol Pride' to work with the 'We Are Proud' branding and the posters. I then suggested making other models of places in Bristol and turning it into a campaign rather than a single poster. So the end result was various locations in Bristol that worked alone and then were brought together for a grouped all in one poster showing the full terrain of landmarks in Bristol."

For more information on the annual Bristol Pride festival, visit the We Are website.

What do you think of these poster designs for Bristol Pride 2013? Let us know in the comments below!