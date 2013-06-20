Cassette posters celebrate the art of analogue

The simple typography and block colours make these cassette designs perfect for wall prints

Over the past year, vinyl has become more popular than ever. No-one really knows why but at Creative Bloq, we think it's inspirational to see so many people reverting back to past musical formats. The industry has also seen a resurgeance in cassette tapes and to celebrate the feat, designer Neil Stevens has created this brilliant poster series.

What started as an idea to fill his loft studio wall space led Stevens to explore the graphics and layout of cassette inlay designs. The popular C60 and C90 format is often hailed as a design classic, with the crude, simple typography and block colours making for perfect posters.

Here, Stevens has taken the various elements and colours of the cassettes and created them as wall prints. We love their simplisity and they're ability to be instantly recognisable as old school tapes.

See more inspirational graphic design over on Neil's website.

What do you think of these posters? Seen any music related designs that we should know about? Let us know in the comments box below!