Final season of Dexter marked with killer poster

Click the image to see the full size poster

With every hit TV series comes a legion of die hard fans. We've seen incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones as well as some brilliant design tributes to Breaking Bad, and here we've come across a stellar homage to Showtime's serial killer series Dexter.

For the last few years, illustrator and fan of the show Ty Mattson has been creating posters for each season, with the silkscreened offering rebuilding the story graphically, through a collection of stylised icons and illustrations.

"This project, which began as self-initiated fan-art, was embraced by Showtime and expanded into an array of official Dexter merchandise," explains Mattson. "The artwork was so well-received that I was even given a cameo role on the show!"

See more inspiring work over on the Ty Mattson website.

Have you seen an illustrative tribute that's worth shouting about? Let us know in the comments box below!