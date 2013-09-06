Minimalist posters make Star Wars ships pop

Simple illustration and typography makes sure the ships are the main focus

Some of the best designs in sci-fi movies have come from the beloved franchise of Star Wars. The costumes, the sets, the characters and the story have played a huge part in the sci-fi movie phenomenon, and inspired designers and fans alike to create design tribute after design tribute.

Here, designer and DeviantArt user WeaponIX has created a series of minimalist Star Wars-themed graphic posters that feature the famous ships. From the Jedi Starfighter to the Sith Infiltrator, you'll find all your favourite Star Wars creations.

Keeping the illustration, colour and typography simple ensures that the ships do all the talking with this poster series. Unfortunately they aren't available to purchase - you'll just have to drool for now.

