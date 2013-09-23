The poster that doubles as a night light

We know glow in the dark posters aren't anything new but this one takes the idea to a new level. Using the humble inkjet printer, French industrial designer Jean-Sébastien Lagrange has created a new breed of poster that will serve not just as decoration but as a night light for those of you that are a little adverse to the dark.
To turn the lights on, you fold the bottom lip of the poster up and a magnet holds it in place. To turn them off you remove the magnet.
Consisting of just pen, ink, and LEDs, the L-Ink lamp poster is beautiful in its simplicity. And if you have a specialist printer that works with conductive ink, Lagrange has even made the design available to download so you can print out your own at home.
[via Co. Design]
