Topics

Poster series depicts dumb ways to die

By  

After Melbourne agency McCann's animation promoting rail safety went viral, they've created a similar series of print ads - and we couldn't love it more.

dumb ways to die

From digital to print - Dumb Ways to Die works perfectly with both

Back in November, Melbourne Australia's Metro train system decided to take a different approach to public safety video. Their ad 'Dumb Ways to Die' - featuring animated characters playing out the lyrics of a comedy song about idiotic deaths - quickly became a viral hit and won a series of awards.

The campaign, created in conjunction with Melbourne ad agency McCann, has now inspired a series of print ads - and they're just as brilliant. We love how the cuteness of the character designs in these posters is balanced by the amusing goriness of their deaths.

It's a great example of how a campaign can work effectively across both digital and print advertising, and how a serious subject like safety doesn't need to be tackled in an overly serious manner to raise awareness.

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

dumb ways to die

Watch the original Dumb Ways to Die advertisement.

[via I Believe in Advertising]

Like this? Read these!

What's been your favourite campaign of the past year? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles