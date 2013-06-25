Poster series depicts dumb ways to die

Back in November, Melbourne Australia's Metro train system decided to take a different approach to public safety video. Their ad 'Dumb Ways to Die' - featuring animated characters playing out the lyrics of a comedy song about idiotic deaths - quickly became a viral hit and won a series of awards.
The campaign, created in conjunction with Melbourne ad agency McCann, has now inspired a series of print ads - and they're just as brilliant. We love how the cuteness of the character designs in these posters is balanced by the amusing goriness of their deaths.
It's a great example of how a campaign can work effectively across both digital and print advertising, and how a serious subject like safety doesn't need to be tackled in an overly serious manner to raise awareness.
Watch the original Dumb Ways to Die advertisement.
