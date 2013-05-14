Chromatic typewriter types abstract artwork

Here at Creative Bloq HQ, we're constantly amazed and excited by the creative and original work we come across everyday. And this painting typewriter project from Washington-based artist Tyree Callahan is no exception.

After using an old typewriter to add text to a piece of artwork, Callaghan was fascinated by the idea of typing a painting. So, he found and modified a 1937 Underwood Standard typewriter, replacing the characters on the keys with colours and attaching paint blocks to the typebars to do just that.

The conceptual art piece, however, is not entirely functional as to type out an actual painting would require paint to be manually reapplied each time a key was used. An innovative design, the typewriter was entered into the 2012 West Prize competition, an annual art prize whose winner is determined by popular vote, and has since proved incredibly popular online.

Best known for his abstract paintings, visit Callaghan's website to see more of his work.

