A radical new approach to furniture design

Want your furniture to stand out from the usual creations? Take a look at the Poppins bench...

Forget top brands producing the same old seating - this design features in-built cushions, geometric shapes and comes in a host of different colours. A feat in experimental design, the bench seat was inspired by Op Art's use of colour and geometric forms.

Created by Alessandra Baldereschi Design Studio the seat is lovingly named Poppins - a bench with some added personality. It gives the illusion of patterned pillows when, in fact, the fabric pushes through the wood giving it a brilliant 3D effect.

Since graduating in 2001, Baldereschi has worked with the likes of Swatch Bijoux , Fabbian Illuminazione, Moss NY, Dilmos, De Vecchi, Chimento, Coin Casa Design and Skitsch. Focusing on furniture design, she has been exhibited across Europe with her award-winning creations, which include the inspirational Soufflè armchair.

See more inspirational furniture on the Alessandra Baldereschi Design Studio website.

What do you think of this bench seat design? Let us know in the comments box below!