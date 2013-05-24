A radical new approach to furniture design

Forget top brands producing the same old seating - this design features in-built cushions, geometric shapes and comes in a host of different colours. A feat in experimental design, the bench seat was inspired by Op Art's use of colour and geometric forms.
Created by Alessandra Baldereschi Design Studio the seat is lovingly named Poppins - a bench with some added personality. It gives the illusion of patterned pillows when, in fact, the fabric pushes through the wood giving it a brilliant 3D effect.
Since graduating in 2001, Baldereschi has worked with the likes of Swatch Bijoux , Fabbian Illuminazione, Moss NY, Dilmos, De Vecchi, Chimento, Coin Casa Design and Skitsch. Focusing on furniture design, she has been exhibited across Europe with her award-winning creations, which include the inspirational Soufflè armchair.
See more inspirational furniture on the Alessandra Baldereschi Design Studio website.
Like this? Read these!
- Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips
- The best Photoshop plugins
What do you think of this bench seat design? Let us know in the comments box below!