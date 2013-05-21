Branding a broken heart: the Love Hurts survival kit

Everyone has experienced a painful break-up at some point in their lives. Which is why New York-based graphic designer Melanie Chernock developed this first-aid kit for a broken heart, including such heartbreak essentials as tissues, dark chocolate, vodka and a mix CD.

Faced with the assignment of creating an activity book, Chernock decided an activity kit would be more interesting. Not wanting to be all doom and gloom, Chernock adopted a light hearted approach with this tongue-in-cheek design.

"Initially, I knew that I didn't want to make a kit of sadness and wanted to approach the product with a sense of humour," says Chernock. We love the simple but effective colour scheme and cute icon designs, which are cleverly evocative of a traditional medical kit while retaining a fun feel.

