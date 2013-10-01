Topics

Clever envelopes make mail more fun

Japanese designers have created a cute way for you to open your mail - plus you'll never get a paper cut again.

This is a must-have for any snail mail fan

With most communication taking place via the internet these days, it's a pleasant experience to get a real, physical letter in the mail. And these clever envelope designs give the experience an extra twist that can't fail to bring a smile to your face.

Created by Japanese company D-Bros, these envelopes not only look gorgeous, they'll also ensure you'll never suffer from those painstaking paper cuts. Recipients just need to pull back a cut-out tab to make a tear in the envelope.

The designs include three colours, with three different vehicles providing the rip-roaring effect. The aeroplane, car and steam train are adorably illustrated and perfectly complement the choice of colours for the envelopes.

What do you make of these envelope designs? Let us know in the comments box below!

