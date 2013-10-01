Clever envelopes make mail more fun

With most communication taking place via the internet these days, it's a pleasant experience to get a real, physical letter in the mail. And these clever envelope designs give the experience an extra twist that can't fail to bring a smile to your face.
Created by Japanese company D-Bros, these envelopes not only look gorgeous, they'll also ensure you'll never suffer from those painstaking paper cuts. Recipients just need to pull back a cut-out tab to make a tear in the envelope.
The designs include three colours, with three different vehicles providing the rip-roaring effect. The aeroplane, car and steam train are adorably illustrated and perfectly complement the choice of colours for the envelopes.
[via Design Taxi]
Like this? Read these!
- Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!
- Great examples of doodle art
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
What do you make of these envelope designs? Let us know in the comments box below!