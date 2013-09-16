Scratch-off sneakers reveal their true colours

Some of the best sneaker designs of all time have come from Chuck Taylor and his humble All Star converse shoes. Usually produced in their classic white sole and block colour fashion, the new collection has decided to do things a little differently.

Collaborating with Maison Martin Margiela, the MMM x Converse collection features Chuck Taylor All Star and Jack Purcell shoes completely covered in a layer of white paint. The colour is a signature to Maison Martin Margiela, who are obsessed with the clinical look.

However, as the shoes are worn, the white starts to wear away and the sneaker's true colour is revealed - coming in black, red, navy blue, or Margiela-exclusive vintage yellow. Not the cheapest of footwear, the sneakers are now available at Margiela stores and select Converse stores worldwide.

[via Design Taxi]

What do you think of these new look sneakers?