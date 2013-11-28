You've not seen a graffiti video quite like this

We love an inspirational example of street art - often transforming drab and dreary grey buildings and cold streets into works of art. Here, a bunch of incredible street artists got together to give an abandoned building one last hurrah before its demolition.

In this unbelievable timelapse video, street artists Sofles, Fintan Magee, Treas and Quench are seen creating wonderful, colourful carnage all over the walls of one massive warehouse in Brisbane. With an unlimited amount of paint, it's no wonder these guys really go for it.

The video was shot by Selina Miles, which captures the immeasurable beauty that these guys have created on the walls. It's absolutely heartbreaking to think it all came crashing down just days later.

