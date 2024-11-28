It's finally actually Black Friday in the UK, and Amazon UK has laptop deals that were worth staying up for! Highlights include a massive £700 off an Asus Vivobook Pro 15 – a laptop an OLED display and dedicated Nvidia graphics for under $800! For those who need massive power, there's £541 off MSI's mighty Stealth 16 AI laptopand even £149 off the brand-new M4 Pro MacBook Pro.
I've picked through all the Amazon UK Black Friday laptop deals to pick out the biggest savings on laptops for every type of user, from general home office use to options for gamers and power users who need to run demanding software. These are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen in years of tracking prices.
To browse more options, see our pick of the best laptops for graphic design and best laptop for animation.
The best early Amazon Black Friday laptops deals
Save £700 (44%): This deal is a stunner. An Asus laptop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card along with AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an OLED display for under £900? Incredible. This is the Amazon UK Black Friday laptop deal for enthusiast content creators looking to improve performance with a dedicated GPU.
Save £541.75 (23%): Looking for a laptop for game development, video editing or 3D work? This beast from MSI packs an Intel Core Ultra 9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. And it's now under £1,800. Nice!
Save £149.03 (9%): If you prefer Apple, Amazon even has deals on the new M4 MacBook Pros, which were only released on 8 November. These are so new, we haven't even finished reviewing them, but performance seem even better than last year's M3 models, and battery life is incredible There's also £220 off the larger 16-inch model with the M4 Max chip, but it's close to selling out.
Save £519.99 (32%): We loved this sleek laptop when we reviewed it back in February. The OLED display is bright and provides Pantone-validated colour accuracy, and performance was impressive for a laptop with no discrete graphics card.
Save £150 (14%): For a lighter, more compact laptop from Apple than the latest Pros, this year's Air is the way to go. It doesn't offer the breakneck performance of the M4 Pros, but this 16GB configuration will glide through most image editing and graphic design workflows.
Save £250 (29%): If you're looking a great budget laptop for general office work and entertainment, this is all that with the bonus of a fantastic OLED display. And the internals are hardly low-specced either: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Bargain!
Save $350 (16%): This Dell XPS 16 tops our pick of the best MacBook Pro alternative thanks to its sleek design and powerful internals – in this case, Nvidia graphics and a 32GB of RAM. There's no stock on the 4K touchscreen configuration, sadly, but this is a good saving on a version with an FHD screen.
Save £450 (31%): For the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, Amazon also has the best UK price so far on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, it can be used as a tablet for drawing or notetaking or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (the pen and keyboard are sold separately).
Save £601.03 (29%): Another massive deal on a powerful MSI laptop with Nvidia graphics. This is a more affordable option with Intel Core i7 and a 144Hz FHD+ display. If you have a lot more money to burn on a gaming laptop, Amazon also has $800 off the incredible Razer Blade 16 with GeForce 4090 graphics!
Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1