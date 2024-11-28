It's finally actually Black Friday in the UK, and Amazon UK has laptop deals that were worth staying up for! Highlights include a massive £700 off an Asus Vivobook Pro 15 – a laptop an OLED display and dedicated Nvidia graphics for under $800! For those who need massive power, there's £541 off MSI's mighty Stealth 16 AI laptopand even £149 off the brand-new M4 Pro MacBook Pro.

I've picked through all the Amazon UK Black Friday laptop deals to pick out the biggest savings on laptops for every type of user, from general home office use to options for gamers and power users who need to run demanding software. These are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen in years of tracking prices.

To browse more options, see our pick of the best laptops for graphic design and best laptop for animation.

The best early Amazon Black Friday laptops deals

For enthusiast creators Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: was £1,599.99 now £899.99 at Amazon Save £700 (44%): This deal is a stunner. An Asus laptop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card along with AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an OLED display for under £900? Incredible. This is the Amazon UK Black Friday laptop deal for enthusiast content creators looking to improve performance with a dedicated GPU.

For pros MSI Stealth 16 AI Laptop: was £2,320.75 now £1,779 at Amazon Save £541.75 (23%): Looking for a laptop for game development, video editing or 3D work? This beast from MSI packs an Intel Core Ultra 9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. And it's now under £1,800. Nice!

Great all-rounder Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024): was £1,099 now £949 at Amazon Save £150 (14%): For a lighter, more compact laptop from Apple than the latest Pros, this year's Air is the way to go. It doesn't offer the breakneck performance of the M4 Pros, but this 16GB configuration will glide through most image editing and graphic design workflows.

Budget find! Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Save £250 (29%): If you're looking a great budget laptop for general office work and entertainment, this is all that with the bonus of a fantastic OLED display. And the internals are hardly low-specced either: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Bargain!

MacBook alternative Dell XPS 16: was £2,249 now £1,899 at Amazon Save $350 (16%): This Dell XPS 16 tops our pick of the best MacBook Pro alternative thanks to its sleek design and powerful internals – in this case, Nvidia graphics and a 32GB of RAM. There's no stock on the 4K touchscreen configuration, sadly, but this is a good saving on a version with an FHD screen.

2 in 1 Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £999 at Amazon Save £450 (31%): For the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, Amazon also has the best UK price so far on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, it can be used as a tablet for drawing or notetaking or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (the pen and keyboard are sold separately).

Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.