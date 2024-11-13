As a recent student and a tech writer, these are the 5 Best Buy Black Friday deals I'd buy

If you're looking for some deals on student-friendly tech this Black Friday then you're in the right place. I graduated just over 2 years ago with my photography degree, and making the transition from my "university tech" to more "working professional" tech wasn't difficult at all. I already owned one of the best student laptops, which was excellent for gaming, studying, and intensive photo editing.

Not all student tech should have to compromise on performance to be considered budget-friendly. And I know from experience that deals pitched exclusively to students aren't always the ones to look out for. With this in mind, I've hand-picked several Black Friday deals from Best Buy that I think are perfect for students, and can stay with you after your university studies too.

If you're looking for something more specific, see our dedicated hub focussing on the best Black Friday laptop deals. I recommend also keeping tabs on our Samsung student discount and Apple student discount pages for top savings.

Asus Vivobook 14 laptop: was US$429.99 now US$219.99 at Best Buy First up, we have the 14-inch Asus Vivobook which is the perfect size for carrying around campus, and has a generous amount of RAM for multitasking. I have the Vivobook Pro 15 model, and I love that ASUS really caters to creatives with this series. For the price of only $220, I think it's an ideal (and super affordable) student laptop for those with lighter workloads. It can also handle gaming too, but the Intel 12th Gen i3 processor, while capable, is not as zippy as others on the market, so keep this in mind if you need something more performance-heavy.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: was US$999.99 now US$649.99 at Best Buy Looking for a creative laptop with a bit more power under the hood? The Dell Inspiron is a great choice for students, and this Best Buy deal brings it down to just $650. It's a 2-in-1 model, which means it can be used flexibly thanks to a 360 hinge that lets it bend to your will, and has a touchscreen for tablet mode. Let's talk specs. This model comes with a hefty 16GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB of internal memory which is great for storing files and software. You also get an Intel Core 7 Series 1 chip, which is top-tier for performance and multitasking.

Apple Airtags 4-pack: was US$99 now US$69.99 at Best Buy If you're a student who tends to lose or misplace things fairly often (I definitely was) then owning an Apple Airtag is a great way of keeping tabs on your tech. Did you leave something behind in a lecture? Worried your dorm buddy might be stealing your stuff? An Apple Airtag will give you a quick location update whenever you need it. You don't have to own Apple tech to use an Airtag, but you do need an Apple device to be able to set up the tag and register it. It also works a lot easier with Apple products, so if you're an Android user you might be better off with a Samsung Smart Tag instead.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was US$449.99 now US$329.99 at Best Buy Just like the iPad Pro, the latest Samsung Galaxy Tabs can be super expensive (around $1200+). But thankfully Samsung has a more affordable range of products with its FE range, which offers excellent performance minus a few top-spec features for a much more realistic and student-friendly price. The Tab S9 FE is great for note-taking, sketching, browsing apps and emails, and streaming content (which is great if you're a student without a TV in your room). $120 off is also a great deal.