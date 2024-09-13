I've never been more excited by Windows laptops than right now

News
By
published

Dual screens, built-in dials, 2-in-1s, unholy power, beautiful screens: we're in a golden age of laptop PCs.

An ASUS ProArt PX13 Windows laptop on a white table
(Image credit: Ian Evenden)

I've been a near-daily computer user for almost 30 years now, ever since I got my first Power Mac in 1996. And for a large portion of that time, I regarded Windows-powered PC laptops as of secondary importance or relevance to me. Long underpowered compared to more capable desktop models, with crap sound and tiny screens, I couldn't see how I'd ever enjoy using one full-time. And then when MacBooks came along, if I needed a laptop for publishing and creative work, they'd always be an automatic preference...

Until the last few years.

MSI Titan 18 HX

MSI Titan 18 HX

This laptop, made to run Cyberpunk on settings currently only theorised, or render the Earth in full holographic 3D or something, has up to 192GB of RAM. For comparison, the marginally more expensive Apollo 11 spacecraft had 4KB.

For

  • Unbelievable performance
  • Ideal for gamers
  • 4K 120Hz display to die for

Against

  • So expensive
  • Big and bulky
  • Limited battery life

An ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED 2024 laptop on a white table

ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED

This thing has not one, but TWO brilliant, sharp OLED touchscreens for ultimate creative versatility. The keyboard is detachable and the layout options are literally endless. Or, y'know, about 10. Which is still 9 more than most other laptops.

For

  • Futuristic form factor
  • Powerful components
  • Fun to use

Against

  • Kind of expensive
  • Two screens can drain battery
  • Picky about chargers

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 9

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Windows on ARM? Get out. No wait, hold up. Come back in. And show me that Lenovo. It's got how many hours of battery life? While looking this nice? And it's a 2-in-1? AND the speakers aren't crap? Okay, you can stay.

For

  • Long battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Thin and light

Against

  • Integrated graphics only
  • Slim port selection
  • Copilot+ still underwhelming

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

Related articles