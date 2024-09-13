I've never been more excited by Windows laptops than right now

I've been a near-daily computer user for almost 30 years now, ever since I got my first Power Mac in 1996. And for a large portion of that time, I regarded Windows-powered PC laptops as of secondary importance or relevance to me. Long underpowered compared to more capable desktop models, with crap sound and tiny screens, I couldn't see how I'd ever enjoy using one full-time. And then when MacBooks came along, if I needed a laptop for publishing and creative work, they'd always be an automatic preference...

Until the last few years.

In the last decade, Windows laptops have grown massively in my estimation, from mere utilitarian tools for basic work to the most powerful, innovative, capable and versatile computers you can get right now. In particular, this year we've had one laptop after another come across our desks, and almost all of them have impressed us in one way or another. And this week, as we're focusing on next-gen creative tech on Creative Bloq, I've realised right now is the most exciting time to be a laptop user ever, and I think I've nailed down the three reasons why.

(Image credit: Future/Ian Evenden)

They're more innovative and versatile than ever

In my highly subjective mind, portable PCs used to exist for one reason, and one reason only: sturdy but boring work tools for companies that couldn't afford Macs for their employees. Actually enjoying one, or ever seeing one that didn't look like a small black briefcase, long remained beyond the furthest reaches of my imagination.

Fast-forward to 2024, where we can hardly keep up with our updates of our top laptop buying guides, such as the best ones for graphic design or 3D modelling. Just look at the ASUS Zenbook Duo, which has two 14-inch touchscreens and a detachable keyboard for more ways to work than every laptop from 1980 to 2010 combined. Or the fantastic variety of 2-in-1 'convertibles' that effortlessly manage the job of a professional laptop for creatives, and a touchscreen tablet (and a little miniature cinema tent), such as the brilliantly bescreened HP Spectre x360 or the beautifully designed Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, for just two examples. We've got the ASUS Dial on the new ProArt P16 and PX13, with some cool creative innovations on the inside too. There's even one from Lenovo just announced at IFA in Berlin that can move on its own. What a time to be alive.

(Image credit: Future/Ian Evenden)

They're more powerful than ever

Yes, obviously computers get more powerful with every passing year Erlingur, you might be saying right now. Thank you for your groundbreaking insight of towering intellect Erlingur, you might also be saying. And yes, that's right. But what I mean is that laptops of the Windows variety are now proportionally more powerful and capable compared to desktop towers or its Apple counterparts than I think they've ever been.

Gaming on a laptop is now not just an option for me; I've started preferring it to my massive tower PC for some games, where I want to curl up on the sofa with it or go over to a friend or take it to a café (with headphones on, obviously, I'm not a savage). The latest models, such as the Acer Predator Helios 18, not only handle the latest AAA games (or the hardest-hitting 3D-modelling software you can find); they mulch them into fine dust.

And just this last week, we've finally managed to get our filthy mitts on one particular gaming laptop, which has the biblically powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card on board, and holy overpowered piece of machinery Batman is the MSI Titan 18 HX absolutely ridiculous or what. 16GB of the fastest visual memory known to humanity, plus up to - get this - 192GB (that's one hundred and ninety-two) of RAM, about four times more than the Fujitsu-made Numerical Wind Tunnel supercomputer from the 90s put out. In a 3kg laptop. Made for video games. Absurd.

(Image credit: Ian Evenden)

They're more varied than ever

For a long time, it seemed to me that the problem Windows-equipped PC laptops faced was the overwhelming choice anxiety you'd face if you dared turn away from the beautiful simplicity of the MacBook range (Air for light stuff processing-wise, Pro for heavy stuff processing-wise, bosh, sorted, done). Would the million or so laptop makers re-skinning the same rather unexciting range of PC components ever be able to compete with that elegant binary choice from their all-powerful arch nemesis? Not likely.

But it turns out, that wasn't the answer anyway. What they needed was MORE variety, it appears. And I've never been so excited by it. The 2-in-1s mentioned above are a clear example, as is the Zenbook Duo. But we're seeing more variety on the inside now, too, thanks to this little gutsy startup company called Qualcomm.

With the AI revolution creating a way for Intel and AMD to achieve near-parity with Apple's offerings in terms of efficiency and battery life, Qualcomm has crashed the party with its Snapdragon X processors to run Windows on ARM (as opposed to the x86/64 platform we've come to know and get frequently frustrated over). So now we have an onslaught of enterprise-level laptops running Snapdragon X Plus/Ultra/Elite processors on top of the ever-evolving war between Intel and AMD for PC supremacy.

There's excitement within the PC-making world itself too. We reached out to Adam Eldrett, Head of Product Business at Acer UK, as they are releasing a swathe of 'AI PCs' and even one that comes with a built-in, detachable handheld gaming console:

"Imagine a laptop that's not just a tool, but a helper. AI will turn laptops into proactive assistants, anticipating our needs, streamlining our workflows, and even offering creative suggestions. At Acer, we're committed to building AI laptops that make technology feel less like a machine and more like a trusted companion."

And Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Director, Consumer PC, agrees:

"AI in laptops is set to redefine user experience, offering unparalleled personalisation and efficiency. At ASUS, we are focused on integrating adaptive algorithms and software that anticipates user needs, enhancing productivity and extending battery life. The future of AI in laptops is not just about smarter devices, but about creating seamless, intuitive interfaces and experiences that evolve with the user."

This increased competition and the advent of AI and the unleashing of its potential will surely only speed up the evolution that we PC users are enjoying right now. The future is bright. Sorry kids, I can't be cynical in every post. Sometimes things are just really cool.