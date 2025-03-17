Samsung Galaxy tablets get huge price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale – save up to $300
All S9 models have discounts of $100s.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range has been given a massive price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. They may not be the newest tablets, but that means you can now get them for a brilliant price – and the S9 Ultra held the top spot on our best tablets with a stylus guide for a long time for a very good reason. That model currently has $300 off, great value at $899. That gets you a top-spec 256GB tablet and S-Pen.
The standard S9, the S9+ and S9 FE also have brilliant discounts of up to $300 off. If you're more into a basic tablet, the FE is only $299.99, which is a brilliant price for a capable but basic device. All tablets are with Wi-Fi connection and an S-Pen. See more below.
- Shop Samsung tablets at Best Buy
- Samsung S9 Ultra: Was $1,99 now $899 at Best Buy
- Samsung S9+: Was $999.99 now $699.99
- Samsung S9: Was $799.99 now $699.99
- Samsung FE: Was $449.99 now $299.99
Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review praised the large and bright HDR screen and said it's ideal for anyone creating digital art or working with video.
Specs
Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM:12GB | Storage: 256G | BOS:Android 14 (One UI 6) | Screen: 14.6in AMOLED, 2960 x 1848, up to 120Hz | Rear cameras: 13MP main, 8MP ultrawide | Front cameras: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (optional), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Battery: 11,200mAh | Dimensions:208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mmWeight:732g
Not quite right? See the deals below:
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1