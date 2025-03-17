Samsung Galaxy tablets get huge price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale – save up to $300

All S9 models have discounts of $100s.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range has been given a massive price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. They may not be the newest tablets, but that means you can now get them for a brilliant price – and the S9 Ultra held the top spot on our best tablets with a stylus guide for a long time for a very good reason. That model currently has $300 off, great value at $899. That gets you a top-spec 256GB tablet and S-Pen.

The standard S9, the S9+ and S9 FE also have brilliant discounts of up to $300 off. If you're more into a basic tablet, the FE is only $299.99, which is a brilliant price for a capable but basic device. All tablets are with Wi-Fi connection and an S-Pen. See more below.

Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review praised the large and bright HDR screen and said it's ideal for anyone creating digital art or working with video.

Specs

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM:12GB | Storage: 256G | BOS:Android 14 (One UI 6) | Screen: 14.6in AMOLED, 2960 x 1848, up to 120Hz | Rear cameras: 13MP main, 8MP ultrawide | Front cameras: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (optional), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Battery: 11,200mAh | Dimensions:208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mmWeight:732g

