The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range has been given a massive price cut in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. They may not be the newest tablets, but that means you can now get them for a brilliant price – and the S9 Ultra held the top spot on our best tablets with a stylus guide for a long time for a very good reason. That model currently has $300 off, great value at $899. That gets you a top-spec 256GB tablet and S-Pen.

The standard S9, the S9+ and S9 FE also have brilliant discounts of up to $300 off. If you're more into a basic tablet, the FE is only $299.99, which is a brilliant price for a capable but basic device. All tablets are with Wi-Fi connection and an S-Pen. See more below.

Not quite right? See the deals below: