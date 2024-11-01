$800 off an iPad Pro is pretty hard to beat!
We might be weeks away from Black Friday but iPad deals are already here – and we're not complaining.
If you're looking for a worthy iPad deal ahead of Black Friday, then we've found plenty. Some are almost too good to be true, but it all depends on what kind of spec you need as a few of the deals we've come across below are on the more premium and powerful iterations, with 2TB of storage and cellular compatibility (which most creative pros might not necessarily need).
The best Black Friday iPad deals so far seem to be on the earlier models like the iPad 9th and 10th generations, although there are a few discounts to be had on newer iPad models like the iPad Pro M4 models with $60-$70 off.
Whichever iPad you need, we're sure there's something for every type of creative pro in our latest roundups. The deals we've found below are pretty epic in terms of the amount of money saved, but we only recommend opting for these specific iPad models if you really need this much power.
iPad Pro 11-inch (M2, 2TB Cellular): $2,099 $1,299 at Best Buy
Save $800: Best Buy has an incredible deal on this 11-inch iPad Pro (M2) model with 2TB of storage and unlocked cellular connectivity, meaning you can use it with a SIM card should you choose. This is a great deal, saving you $800 on the original price.
But – we know that you can get the iPad Pro for a lower price than this if you opt for a smaller storage configuration and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. For example, we recently saw this model with 512GB of storage for only $899 at Best Buy.
*Limited time deal* iPad Pro 11-inch (M2, 2TB Wi-Fi): $1,899 $1,299 at Best Buy
Save $600: Best Buy's Deal of the Day today is on this 11-inch iPad Pro (M2) model with 2TB of storage. This is a great deal, saving you $600 on the original price.
But – This is the exact same price as the deal above on the same iPad model but with Cellular connectivity, so it seems like a no-brainer to opt for that model instead if you ask us. We're just giving you all of your options.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2TB Wi-Fi): $2,199 $1,699 at Best Buy
Save $500: Best Buy also has some other impressive deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2) model with 2TB of storage. This iPad is Wi-Fi only, and this deal will save you $500 on the original price.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 128GB Wi-Fi): $2,099 $799 at Best Buy
Save $300: You might not be saving as much money with this Best Buy iPad deal compared with the deals above, but the overall price of this iPad is lower thanks to the more conserved storage option of 128GB.
Whether or not this will be enough storage to maintain your creative workflow is something only you can determine, but this Best Buy deal won't hang around forever, especially at this great price.
Beth is Creative Bloq's Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she's recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you'll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
