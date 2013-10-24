Typography coasters celebrate the beauty of beer

The coasters are created using a vintage 1960s letterpress

Here's a creation that will please any of you that love your beer as much as you love your typography. Created to combine design, typography, letterpress and beer, these 'Beer Press' coasters are an inspiration - as well as somewhere nice to place your glass!

Each set features six individual designs, handcrafted with a traditional 1960s letterpress. "Stick with what you love and success will follow. That's been the motto for the majority of my life and an ideology I truly live by." explains creator Jordan Mummert. "When creating the Beer Press Collection, I followed protocol - but this time, I wanted to combine four passions into one idea".

Designed for visibility, the six pub/bar coasters come complete with a premium bamboo stand. The eco-friendly stand is deeply engraved with the Beer Press logo, with the Beer Press Collection including 8x8in fine art prints for some added wall art.

Head on over to Kickstarter to back the Beer Press campaign.

[via Design Milk]

