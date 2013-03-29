Cheesy typography makes packaging good enough to eat

These designs are very cheesy on the eye...

Here's another typography treat we've rustled up for you font-lovers out there! Foodies will love this one too, as Romanian cheese company Gruia have used the cheeses themselves as inspiration for the typography on their new piece of packaging design.

Created by Romanian agency Gavrila&Asociatii for the leading Romanian frozen and chilled food distributor Macromex, the new dairy brand is set to be a hit with lovers of good branding and packaging.

The client requested that the branding use wood textures as a way to inspire 'naturalness' and convey approachability. We don't know about you, but these cheeses would certainly catch our eye in an overcrowded supermarket fridge!

See more of Gavrila&Asociatii's work on their website.

