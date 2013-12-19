Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 19

There's not long to go now until the big day, but the Christmas presents just keep coming early here on Creative Bloq. Today we've got yet another amazing giveaway lined up for you. Simply click the button below to find out what it is...

25% off entry to TYPO San Francisco

Wondering what the pulse is of the design community? Mark your calendar for TYPO San Francisco, presented by FontShop, on April 10-11, 2014.

This year's theme - Rhythm - explores the cadence of the creative process, the underlying tempo of inspiration and the beats of the design experience. Here you can join design professionals, students and speakers including Maria Popova, Victor Moscoso, Gemma O'Brien, Aaron Draplin and Elliot Jay Stocks for two days of creative inspiration.

Sound like your kind of thing? Well then, you're in luck because for the next two days, Creative Bloq readers can benefit from a 25% discount on ticket prices. That works out at a saving of up to $100!

All you have to do is follow this link to access the discount. But hurry, this offer is only available for the next 48 hours!

