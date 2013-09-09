New font created from iPhone light

iPhones have become a staple in many a designer's life. Offering some of the best iPhone apps for designers, you can find almost anything when it comes to inspiration, help and advice. Here, Australian designer Marcus Byrne has opted to use the iPhone in an entirely different way.

Using an iPhone and a Canon 5D camera, Byrne sets his camera to a 3.5-second exposure, then uses his iPhone create letters in the air. It's kind of like a more complicated sparkler affair, if you will. Entitled 'Phone Streak', the light trails generated by the app icons form solid characters that make for an intriguing typeface.

If, like us, you've fallen head over heels for this futuristic font, you'll be pleased to know that you can download Phone Streak absolutely free over on Da Font.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

Download the best free fonts

What do you think of Phone Streak? Let us know in the comments box below!