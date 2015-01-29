Font of the day: Affair

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Affair from Sudtipos

Looking for a typeface to accompany a Valentine's Day design? Then look no further than Affair, a calligraphic typeface by co-founder of Sudtipos studio Alejandro Paul. "Affair is simply an elegant yet readable display typeface," he comments. "Dress it up with alternates, and it becomes irresistibly attractive, in styles from glamourous to over-the-top."

Affair is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

Liked this? Read these!