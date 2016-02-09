Topics

Font of the day: Ale House

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Ale House by Jerry Berg and Lavonne West.

Ale House font

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Ale House by Jerry Berg and Lavonne West

Ale House typeface is the result of a collaboration between designers Jerry Berg and Lavonne West. Stylish serifs and a contemporary design makes this slab serif great for logos and branding, as well as display and copy purposes.

Ale House is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Ale House font

Ale House font

