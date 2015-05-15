Font of the day: Brooklyn Samuels

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brooklyn Samuels by Hans Samuelson

Today's typeface of choice is sans serif Brooklyn Samuels, created by Stockholm-based type designer Hans Samuelson. Available from MyFonts, the font is described as being 'based on geometrical shapes, intended primarily for headline use but also offers excellent legibility in small sizes'.

Brooklyn Samuels is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

Liked this? Read these!