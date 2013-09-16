Helvetica reimagined as a hotel

A wide range of hotel products get a Helvetica makeover

Everyone has their favourite typography design - and what is typography if it's not something that combines communication with passion? New York based designer Albert Son loves Helvetica so much that he decided to embark on a personal typography project. Here, he has created branding for an imagined Helvetica Hotel and it's really rather wonderful.

"Essential themes of the branding is based on the attributes of the typeface, which is neutral, clean, simple," Son explains. "As it's most beautiful when it's by itself, focus of the overall branding was on keeping everything simple and clean in terms of typography as well as use of colours".

There's plenty of hotel products reimagined in the 'Helvetica' way, including business cards, shampoo bottles, letterheads and tote bags. Clean, crisp, simple and fresh, we'd certainly stay at the Helvetica hotel any time!

See more work from Albert Son over on Behance.

