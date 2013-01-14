Hunter S. Thompson kinetic typography treat

Hunter S. Thompson has influenced a generation of film-makers, writers and designers and this homage to the author combines an array of design disciplines to showcase some of his finest words.

Kinetic typography

Created by Piotr Kabat, the video entitled 'The Edge' starts with some sterling kinetic typography based on the excerpt from 'Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson'. Black and white illustrated animation follows, with a look at the man himself taking a trip on a motorcycle.

We instanty fell in love with the font used for the animation, which is reminiscent of hand-written typography that has proved popular among campaigns and designers during the past few months.

