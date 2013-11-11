6 jazzy typefaces that will make you want to read Gatsby right now

Classic novels have been given a Jazz Age makeover

Some say that you should never judge a book by its cover - here at Creative Bloq, we beg to differ! Book cover designs are some of the most inspirational works of illustration and graphic design out there, with the likes of Penguin leading the pack.

Here designer Sinem Erkas has redesigned the entire range of classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novels with some exceptional Jazz Age inspired typography. Using a simple monochrome colour scheme, the fonts speak for themselves.

We can't quite decide which one we like the most, as each cover is impeccable in its design delivery. We'd certainly like to see these books on the shelves.

[via It's Nice That]

What do you think of these book covers? Let us know in the comments box below!