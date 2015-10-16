This tasty typography turns food into words

Ingredients and typography are brought together in this bespoke lettering

Typography doesn't come more tasty than these creations cooked up by Analog Folk in partnership with Side by Side, two creative agencies who produce mouth-watering work.

Designed to create a connection between the type and the ingredient, this bespoke lettering was made for Sainsbury's 'Twist Your Favourites' advertising campaign.

The idea for the campaign was beautifully simple – liven up your favourite dishes by adding an unexpected ingredient. Launched across Sainsbury's social media channels and online adverts in September, these wordmarks were all handmade with props sourced from antique shops.

Would these culinary creations encourage you to put coffee in your spaghetti bolognese, or sprinkle dark chocolate into your chilli con carne? Explore the images below and find out.

This strong flavour has a suitably bold font

This coffee lettering looks like it could be stirred

Chocolate typography is just too good to resist

A careful hand shaped this sweet lettering

We love this use of negative space with typography

