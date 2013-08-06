Superheroes and villains recreated with typography

Words used to describe the characters make up the silhouette

We've seen plenty of design tributes to our favourite superheroes and villains of late. From making stunning use of negative space to postcard portraits, it's clear that comic book icons are providing a ton of inspiration for new design concepts.

Here, Moldova-based artist Midu1995 has illustrated various superheroes and villains with typography. Showcasing the likes of Batman, Iron Man and Bane, he uses words that are often attributed to the character, arranging them until it forms the silhouette.

His clever picks have allowed him to effortlessly craft the silhouette of his chosen hero or villain to produce some really inventive artworks. We think these would work great as posters or prints!

[via Design Taxi]

