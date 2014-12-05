UI design pattern tips: 'Find & Invite Friends'

Although many people are designing mobile products that are social in nature, few understand what that really means, how it works, or why it's important.

In this series for Creative Bloq, Chris Bank of UXPin, the UX design app, discusses the importance of social design patterns and details examples from some of the hottest websites and web apps today.

The problem

The user wants to experience the application with their friends.

The solution

Make the invitation process simple and easy to complete.

Pinterest offers to help you invite your Facebook friends to the service

Since word-of-mouth and referrals are a huge driver of growth especially in consumer applications, you’ll see this UI design pattern proliferate and evolve even more.

Providing users with a way of connecting with and sharing the app with friends also gives them a better, more immersive experience even if just in terms of more content.

Airbnb bribes you to share the service with friends

The invite feature can be built into the onboarding pattern or even as the empty state design, both of which we’ve covered earlier.

