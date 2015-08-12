Get over 200 free Windows 10 icons

Click on the image to head to Icons8's site and download the free icons

Microsoft recently released Windows 10 and with it the icon font Segoe UI Symbol. That icon font is recommended for developers to use when designing an app for use on Windows 10, but one icon design company argues that Segoe UI Symbol adds visual noise because the icons have different visual weights.

That company is Icons8 and it would like instead to share its own Windows 10 icon set with the Creative Bloq community. You can read their reasons why you should choose their icons over Microsoft's on their blog, and download their icon set right here.

