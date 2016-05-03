Bring your wildest creations to life with the M3D Printer

3D printing is revolutionizing the way people create. If you want to bring your creations to life in a new way, you'll want to get your hands on the M3D Printer. You can get one of your own, on sale now for 20% off the retail price!

There's no shortage of things you can make with the M3D Printer. This compact desktop 3D printer is the perfect tool to kickstart your creativity, along with the included reels of filament that will get you started. You can print just about anything, from useful tools to gifts for your loved ones. It's sure to provide endless fun that is restricted only by your imagination.

The M3D Printer usually retails for $505, but you can get the M3D Printer and four reels of filament for just $399 (approx. £273). That's a 20% savings off the retail price for a tool that you'll want to have in your home.