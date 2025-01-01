“The challenge was to create a cool character design”: concept artist Marco Teixeira reveals the techniques and inspiration behind his superb 3D character render

How-to
By
published

Marco Teixeira explores a personal piece that resonates with Brazilian culture and influences to create an appealing portrait

Marco Teixeira 3D tutorial
(Image credit: Marco Teixeira)

When I started to work on this image, it was only because I needed to introduce more 3D tools in my workflow. I’ve been interested mainly in ZBrush (for other options see this list of 3D modelling software) and how I could incorporate more 3D models as a starting point or base for my 2D design work.

Personally, studying a new tool becomes more compelling if I can turn the object of my study into a final piece. It helps me to learn the functionalities of the software, ZBrush in this case, based on what I need at a specific moment for a specific design concept. Knowing what I expect during the learning process gives me a mental guideline of what it can turn into as a final piece.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles