Balance 3D with mixed media

I was introduced to Cinema 4D some time ago, and I immediately started adding 3D elements to my illustrative work.

But the beauty of the shapes and the richness of the software can be overwhelming - sometimes I've been tempted to accumulate more and more elements, which is dangerous for a composition's balance. It's easy to make beautiful renders, but it's harder to make them match with more traditional medias.

In this tutorial I'll show you how to realise 3D and organic shapes, and mix them in a balanced composition. We'll use the Pen tool to cut the basic shapes, arranging them to deconstruct a woman's portrait. We'll add depth and force to our illustration with some harmonious 3D shapes, mixing them with the organic portrait. Then we'll add the final details, such as goldfish, clouds and blur, to make the piece more dynamic.

Click here to download the support files (7.36MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free