Breathtaking VFX in epic new Call of Duty trailer

You don't need to be a fan of Call of Duty to appreciate this stunning, action-packed trailer for the most recent installment of the popular video game. At just over two minutes long, the video overflows with mind blowing visual effects, all of which were brought to the big screen by Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward and Mill+, the concept, design and arm animation of renowned VFX company The Mill.

The teams developed the highly stylised look from scratch, using high contrast, sharp shard-like shapes to distinguish enemy Federation forces from the light and smoke elements that characterise the underdog Ghosts.

Mill+ developed the stylised look from scratch

Mill+ creative director Paul Mitchell, based in Los Angeles, drew upon over a decade's worth of experience in design and visual effects. "The most intriguing aspect of Ghosts was the opportunity to combine storytelling with design and visual effects," Mitchell says.

"We created something unique to each based on the story Infinity Ward wanted to tell. Through the overall process, we made sure there was a cohesive look and feel."

