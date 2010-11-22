Topics

Create a retro-futuristic poster

By () Graphic design  

Mix and match unrelated imagery to build a striking new portrait. Rogier de Boevé explains how.

In this tutorial, we'll look at how to create a specific style of image: an interpretation of retro-futurism which combines old and new media.

What I try to do is construct new images with fragments of landscape pictures. It's interesting to look at pictures differently, removing them from their context and using them in a new way.

Another aspect of this style that I like is that the usage of fragments with texture can add unexpected psychological character to the portraits I create. In this tutorial, I'll show you how to use different tones and textures to create this kind of retro-futuristic poster design. The inspiration for this style of digital art comes from graphic designers such as Mark Weaver, Jo£o Oliveira, Mateusz Sypien and others.

I sometimes use 3D software to really understand the shapes I'm working with, but here we'll be sticking to just Photoshop and Illustrator.

Click here to download the tutorial for free

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles