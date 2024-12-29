Inspired by the movie Elysium, this villainous 3D art delivers realism while staying out of the Uncanny Valley

Thomas-Sten Chermain is a 3D character artist from Réunion, an island in the Indian Ocean. His piece Agent Kruger is based on the villain from the SF action movie Elysium, and an experiment in producing a convincing render of a real-life person. The suite of software in use included ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, Maya, Marvelous Designer, Character Creator, Unreal Engine and Photoshop.

If you're inspired by Thomas-Sten’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

