Inspired by the movie Elysium, this villainous 3D art delivers realism while staying out of the Uncanny Valley

Thomas-Sten Chermain is a 3D character artist from Réunion, an island in the Indian Ocean. His piece Agent Kruger is based on the villain from the SF action movie Elysium, and an experiment in producing a convincing render of a real-life person. The suite of software in use included ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, Maya, Marvelous Designer, Character Creator, Unreal Engine and Photoshop.

Thomas-Sten says: I chose this project because of its incredible sci-fi elements. The uncanny valley of the technology wasn't noticeable when I looked at the design of the character: like I was successfully duped by this sci-fi style. One thing that was important during this project was the scanning approach for the clothes. I loved it, and it's now one of my favourite tasks.

For the posing, I started with Character Creator 4 and finished in ZBrush. In all, 90 per cent of my time was spent cleaning up in ZBrush to ensure there was no clipping geometry, stretched UVs or unrealistic deformations.

