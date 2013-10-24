Futuristic 3D illustration is out of this world

Ever wondered what the future holds for machinery? Digital artist Daniil Alikov certainly has - the result being this awe-inspiring, futuristic 3D illustration. By day Alikov puts his skills to good use as a texture artist for Industrial Light & Magic Singapore. By night, he likes to indulge in personal projects, such as this, to improve and polish his skills.

To create this intricate walking welding machine, Alikov used a combination of Maya, Mudbox, Photoshop, V-Ray and ZBrush. "The design was inspired by nature, made in a post-apocalyptic world of near future," he comments.

