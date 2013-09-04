Topics

Inspiring new IKEA ad hits the spot

This beautifully executed new ad encourages you to leave the monotony of everyday life and start something new.

IKEA, one of the top brands in their field, and are well known for their inspiring, viral commercials - so we're always excited to see what they've come up with this time.

Created by Barcelona agency *S, C, P, F..., this latest advertising campaign focuses on the mundane, routine-led life of one old man. Entitled 'Start Something New', the spot sees him purchase a folded chair from the store, which then encourages him to travel and gain new experiences.

Cleverly intergrating their product, the subtlety enables the commercial to focus far beyond a simple furniture store. Showing the audience that even the smallest change can make a huge difference in any life, IKEA have created yet another inspirational spot.

