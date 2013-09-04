Inspiring new IKEA ad hits the spot

IKEA, one of the top brands in their field, and are well known for their inspiring, viral commercials - so we're always excited to see what they've come up with this time.

Created by Barcelona agency *S, C, P, F..., this latest advertising campaign focuses on the mundane, routine-led life of one old man. Entitled 'Start Something New', the spot sees him purchase a folded chair from the store, which then encourages him to travel and gain new experiences.

Cleverly intergrating their product, the subtlety enables the commercial to focus far beyond a simple furniture store. Showing the audience that even the smallest change can make a huge difference in any life, IKEA have created yet another inspirational spot.

[via Design Taxi]

What's been your favourite IKEA advert? Let us know in the comments box below!