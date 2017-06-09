14 fabulous tutorials to improve your logo design

Whatever the level of your experience, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to logo design. And the great news is that there are some great logo design resources out there on the web to help you out.

It can be tricky to track down the best, though. So in this post, we save you the effort by rounding up the best logo design tutorials around.

Learn to create a logo in six free video lessons

Vector art scales to any size without losing quality, so it’s ideal for creating logos. In this tutorial, Adobe explains how to use its vector graphics tool, Illustrator, to create a logo design in six video lessons. You’ll learn key features of the program along the way, and there’s a downloadable zip of sample files to practise with.

Learn to design a wordmark with perfect geometry

Fabio Benedetti is a designer and illustrator who specialises in visual, branding and icon design. In this 19-step tutorial, first published in net magazine, he demonstrates how to use Illustrator to design a wordmark with perfect geometry.

Kyle Wilkinson takes you through the core stages of designing a new identity

Every identity project is different. In this workshop, which first appeared in Computer Arts magazine, creative Kyle Wilkinson takes you through the core stages of designing a new identity for HabiGym, a new, modern gym. He walks you through how this identity was created, with annotated steps covering the process from the start right through to the final presentation.

In this episode of Adobe Creative Cloud TV, Adobe worldwide design evangelist Terry White shows you how to create a logo from scratch in Illustrator CC. In the process, he explains some Illustrator techniques that will help you with your logo design, including type on a path, getting royalty-free vector artwork, and getting your colours right.

Dale Cook walks through how to create a unique logo in Affinity Designer

One of the most popular rivals to Illustrator right now is Affinity Designer. And in this 16-step tutorial, originally published in net magazine, Dale Cook walks through how to use the software to create, adjust and export a unique logo. Written back when the software was Mac-only, this tutorial covers the basics of Affinity Designer, including working with lines and shapes, laying out a page, and exporting various elements as efficient web graphics.

Simon Middleweek walks you through designing a retro logo in Affinity Designer

Add a touch of vintage style to your logo designs using Affinity Designer. In this easy-to-follow, 10-step tutorial, top designer Simon Middleweek goes retro, using gradients and layer effects to create a 1980s-style logotype.

Nick Saporito shows you how to design a logo in Inkscape (Image credit: Nick Saporito)

Inkscape is a free and open source tool for creating vector graphics. In this step-by-step tutorial, Nick Saporito, a freelance graphic designer from Philadelphia, demonstrates how to use it to design a geometric-style logo that conceptualises the letter M.

Daniel Hollick demonstrates how to make a logo using three popular design tools

In this three-part tutorial, Daniel Hollick shows you how to make an infinity logo in three different programs: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and Sketch. His aim is that by creating the same designs in three different programs you will better understand the differences, advantages and disadvantages of the respective softwares.

Alan Wardle explains how to create a unique design for your business

If you're setting up on your own, you're going to need a logo to represent your business. In this tutorial, follow Any Forty founder Alan Wardle's advice on how to create a unique design, as he walks you through the seven basic steps of creating a logo identity using both Illustrator and Photoshop.

Learn how to use CSS to make your logo responsive

Here’s one for the web designers. This six-and-a-half minute video tutorial shows you how you can use a single logo image and a bit of Custom CSS (provided in the post) to create multiple sizes to fit multiple devices. Just tweak the provided CSS code to your specific needs and you've got a simple, yet solid, responsive logo solution.

Tony Thomas shows you how to design a retro badge

Retro badges are still pretty darned popular as logos, and it’s surprisingly easy to create your own unique brand identity with Illustrator, adding authentic finishing touches in Photoshop. In this 22-step tutorial, Tony Thomas walks you through the process from start to finish.

Kitsch Harris teaches you to create a mascot logo

In this 92-minute paid-for series of video tutorials, freelance illustrator Kitsch Harris teaches you to create a mascot logo, from sketch to digital file. In this class you'll learn how to properly prepare the digital file so it can be used in screen printing and embroidery. Harris also looks at how this logo fits in with the past but still feels modern and innovative.

Teela Cunningham demonstrates how to design a hipster logo

In this 16 and a half minute video, Teela Cunningham demonstrates how to design a hipster logo from start to finish, including layout, typography and other details. Plus she shares tips on making the most of Adobe Illustrator.

Aaron Draplin walks you through a very personal logo project in these videos

Portland-based designer Aaron Draplin is legendary for the pride and craftsmanship he brings to every project. In this 70 minute, paid-for video tutorial, he shares his logo design process with a very personal project: the family crest. From background research to geometric structure, typography to colour choice, he offers helpful tips and shortcuts in Illustrator for creating beautiful work in a hyper-efficient manner.