Animate a character in After Effects

You've just drawn a cool-looking character in your sketchbook, but why miss out on all the fun and stop there?

It's really not difficult to turn that design into an animated motion graphics showcase.

In this After Effects tutorial I'll be covering how to set up your character to be animated in After Effects. As an example, I'll be using a character that I created for an animated short, but I'll cover all the steps that enabled me to produce the job efficiently while retaining the initial vision for the design.

Click here to download the tutorial for free