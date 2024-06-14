What we learned during Creative Bloq's AI Week

All the highlights of this week's analysis and interviews on the role of AI in the creative sectors.

The use of AI in the creative sector is transforming processes and workflows, powering new tools and opening up fresh possibilities for research and testing. This is generating excitement but also concern and controversy. 

During our first dedicated AI Week, we've been speaking to industry insiders, reviewing tools, picking apart the latest developments and exploring what the future may bring for the use of AI in everything from graphic design to digital art, filmmaking and game development. 

Joe Foley
