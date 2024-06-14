What we learned during Creative Bloq's AI Week

The use of AI in the creative sector is transforming processes and workflows, powering new tools and opening up fresh possibilities for research and testing. This is generating excitement but also concern and controversy.

During our first dedicated AI Week, we've been speaking to industry insiders, reviewing tools, picking apart the latest developments and exploring what the future may bring for the use of AI in everything from graphic design to digital art, filmmaking and game development.

Held in association with Distinct AI, we've been spotlighting AI in different industries, one each day. We hope you've enjoyed the week if you've been following a long. If you missed it, you can recap on all of the articles on our AI Week content page.

Highlights of the week have included an analysis of the future of AI in graphic design, where leading designers working for major agencies told us how they're using AI for now and where they think it's heading. We also looked at how industry pros think AI will influence VFX and how AI is streamlining film production as well as the explosion of AI in game design, and how indie devs view the latest developments.

We considered AI art too. The artist Martin Nebelong analysed the pros and cons of generative AI in art, and we got some historical context by taking a look back at the history of AI art. We also pointed out how to spot AI images.

The tech itself was on the agenda too. We explored what is an AI laptop? and reviewing everything from the best AI image generators to the best AI tools for filmmaking.

By sheer coincidence, our AI week also saw some big AI news, with the open launches of Stable Diffusion 3 Medium and the Luma Dream Machine AI video generator.

However we may feel about AI, the power of the technology is very likely to continue to evolve and expand at a rapid rate. At Creative Bloq, we continue to track developments with an open but critical lens, reporting on new tools, examining their impact and interviewing developers, artists and designers.

Creative Bloq's AI Week is held in association with DistinctAI, creators of the new plugin VisionFX 2.0, which creates stunning AI art based on your own imagery – a great new addition to your creative process. Find out more on the DistinctAI website.