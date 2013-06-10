Stop-motion animations take Vine to the next level

Launching on iOS this January, Vine has proved incredibly popular and has just hit Android. A platform for anyone to create short, beautiful, looping videos in a simple and fun way, it's inspired countless designers to create inspirational six-second clips.

One such creative is Ian Padgham - an animator who has taken full advantage of Vine's usability to create striking stop-motion shorts. These aren't just any old offerings - his ability to showcase his talent in just six short seconds is impressive by any means.

Manipulating a small wooden artist's model to create surprisingly humanistic motions, Padgham also shoots 360 degree panoramas. Intrigued by his techniques? You can view a load of 'how to' videos that Padgham has so kindly uploaded.

See more impressive Vines over on Ian Padgham's Vine page.

Have you seen an inspiring use of Vine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!