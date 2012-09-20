iPhone 5 special offer

Are you excited about the launch of Apple's iPhone 5? Perhaps you even queued up to get your hands on one. Whether you've bought an iPhone 5 or not, you can celebrate the arrival of the enviable new device with a huge saving on a digital copy of our magazine for iPhone or iPad.

Yes, from today until Friday 28 September we're selling the iOS versions of issues 203, 204 and 205 of Computer Arts for just 69p each. To download one, just visit iTunes and make your purchase. You'll save £3.30 on each issue, and enjoy reading our magazine.

Inspiring content

Inside issue 203 you'll find our inspiring Designer's Cookbook, packed with recipes for success in the creative industries. You'll also meet Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh, and find out why they posed nude to promote their creative alliance. Meanwhile, 204 focuses on how to turn your creativity into cash by launching a designer-maker brand. We also talk to illustrator Lee Crutchley about his Quoteskine book project, and more.

And the most recent issue in the offer, 205, boasts 50 ways to be a better designer, a visit to Alphabetical's creative studio, and a profile of the experimental interactive-ists Hellicar & Lewis. Of course, each of these 100-page tomes also features our ecclectic mix of inspiring work from around the world, and creatives sharing a range of eye-popping software skills.