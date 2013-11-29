Collect your thoughts visually with Curator

You can't beat a good moodboard to help your thinking when you're working on a project; a nice scrapbook of images and ideas to inspire you and keep your brain ticking along. Curator's a new app that aims to help the creative thinking process by making it quick and easy to collect and organise images, web pages and text into handy moodboards.

It's a breeze to use; simply create a new board and then you can import images - either from your camera roll or from online services such as Dropbox, Instagram and Flickr - as well as entire web pages, using Curator's built-in browser. You can give things context by adding text notes, and organise everything by simply dragging items around.

The free version gives you a limited number of boards to work with, however for a $6.99/£4.99 in-app purchase you can have as many as you like. If you're after a great way to facilitate the creative process - and create quick and easy presentations into the bargain - then you'd be a fool not to at least check the free version of Curator out.

