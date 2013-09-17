Revealed: the true cost of making an app

We’ve all probably thought about how to create an app at some time or another, but if you're anything like us you've never really got past the idle daydreaming phase to the business of actually getting anything done. If you're feeling more ambitious though, and perhaps have plans of creating a startup company, there's a new site called ooomf that aims to match up great app ideas with the professionals that can turn them into reality.

Yes, but how much will it cost? Ooomf has thought of that, and has come up with a swish web app that'll help you figure out how much you're going to need to spend. It asks you a set of pertinent questions about your project, its scope and how far into development it is, and after a few clicks it'll come up with a rough estimate. Sorted!

Can anyone lend us $30,000?

Words: Jim McCauley

